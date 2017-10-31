Blast rocks foreign embassy district in Afghan capital Kabul – reports
A loud explosion has reportedly rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, where embassies and government buildings are located.
Local agency TOLOnews said the blast took place in the city’s Wazir Akbar Khan district. A Reuters witness reported that a loud blast shook windows and doors in the area.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
