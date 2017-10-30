HomeWorld News

Russia showcases Su-30SM fighter jet in breathtaking action VIDEO

Get short URL
Russia showcases Su-30SM fighter jet in breathtaking action VIDEO
© Минобороны России / YouTube
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video showcasing the capabilities of the Sukhoi Su-30SM, an advanced multipurpose fighter jet. The Sukhoi aircraft are shown in detail performing aerobatics maneuvers and deploying weapons.

The highly-maneuverable generation 4+ warplane is the modern variant of the design equipped with thrust-vectoring engines. It was based on the Su-30MKI, the version made by Russia for the Indian Air Force. The SM version made its maiden flight in 2012.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.