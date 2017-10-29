Mission mess: Here are the most remarkable relics humans left on the Moon (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

From the 1959 USSR Luna 2 impactor to NASA’s Apollo 17, mankind’s knowledge of space has been significantly widened by experiments carried out on the moon. However, the moon has been left littered with a detritus of human material as a result of the moon landings.

Machinery such as Apollo 15’s lunar roving vehicle or the USSR built Luna 13 soft lander might be more obvious features humans added to the lunar landscape. But there are other much more unusual objects that continue to lie on the moon.

On the weekend that NASA celebrates ‘International Observe the Moon Night’, RT.com looks back at the perplexing objects astronauts left behind on Earth’s natural satellite, as listed by the space agency’s most recent catalogue of items.