Preorders for Apple’s iPhone X offered online for $59,999 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The so-called “revolutionary” phone was announced September in tandem with the new iPhone 8 at the company’s mega campus in California, and demand for the device is “off the charts,” according to Apple.
Retailing at approximately $999 for a 64 gigabyte device, the iPhone X is one of the most expensive smartphones created by the American tech firm. On Friday, it could be preordered online for November 3 prior to it hitting the shops.
Now it appears that people are taking advantage of Apple fans’ excitement by selling their pre-orders on eBay for eye-watering sums. One listing on the online trading website promised delivery of a “unlocked” space gray model of the phone for a price of $59,999.
A second online offer from Canada lists the phone at CA$10,000.
A UK based seller has also listed a iPhone X “confirmed pre-order” for the princely sum of $6,570. Other similarly audacious deals include the phone being offered for sale from between $2,000-$3,000.
Featuring a high definition “super retina” screen and Face ID password application, the iPhone X is to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Apple smartphone. Announcing the iPhone X in September, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the device “would set the path for technology for the next decade.”
The delirium surrounding the product’s pre-order was also apparent online, with Apple fans and critics alike sharing memes about the likely rush to secure the device.
iPhone X preorder day. Good luck everyone! pic.twitter.com/r2fEIEJHMu— CLo (@CLo_Exia) 26 October 2017
When it’s Friday, #StrangerThings is back and iPhone X pre-orders are open. #FridayFeelingpic.twitter.com/3Y6CDyoQbv— John Legere (@JohnLegere) 27 October 2017
Apple: “The Apple Store app will be the fastest way to preorder the iPhone X without any issues.”— Reid Chandler (@thereidfeed) 27 October 2017
Also Apple: pic.twitter.com/JCy85458WD
Apple: The best way to pre-order the #iPhoneX is with the Apple Store app.— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) 27 October 2017
Also Apple: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA they believed us!
Everyone is preordering the iPhone X and then there’s me pic.twitter.com/8cfhlURGht— monica (@iammonjca) 28 October 2017