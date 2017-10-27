HomeWorld News
LIVE UPDATES

Catalonia declares independence from Spain Live updates

Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2017. © Yves Herman / Reuters
The Catalan parliament has declared independence from Spain following a secret ballot which received 70 votes in favor of independent rule, 10 against, and two blank ballots. The vote was boycotted by opposition members.

  • 27 October 2017

    15:20 GMT

    Catalan President Carles Puigdemont called on fellow separatists to remain peaceful ahead of an expected crackdown by Spanish authorities.

    “In the days ahead we must keep to our values of pacifism and dignity. It’s in our, in your hands to build the republic.”

  • 15:04 GMT

    US State Department backs Spanish government’s measures to keep Spain united, stating “Catalonia is an integral part of Spain.”

  • 15:03 GMT

  • 14:57 GMT

    The main secessionist group in Catalonia, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), urged civil servants not to follow orders from the Spanish government after Madrid authorized direct rule of the region.

    The ANC called on Catalan civil servants to respond with “peaceful resistance”.

  • 14:50 GMT

    Barcelona mayor Ada Colau said the declaration of independence made in the name of Catalonia does not represent the majority of Catalans.

    “Not in my name,” Colau said in a Facebook post

  • 14:38 GMT

    Slovenian Socialist party leaders have congratulated Catalonia on declaring independence.

    Finnish MP Mikko Kärnä has also sent his congratulations and promised to put forward a motion to the Finnish Parliament for recognition of Catalonian independence.

  • 14:25 GMT

    European Council President Donald Tusk says the EU will continue to speak only to Spain.

  • 14:20 GMT

    The Spanish Senate has approved direct rule over Catalonia from Madrid. The cabinet is expected to convene at 4 pm GMT to adopt the first measures to govern the region.

    This could include dismissing the local government and assuming direct supervision of Catalonia’s police forces.

  • 13:59 GMT

    Pro-independence supporters havestarted celebrating outside parliament in Barcelona.

  • 13:58 GMT

