Catalonia declares independence from Spain Live updates
27 October 201715:20 GMT
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont called on fellow separatists to remain peaceful ahead of an expected crackdown by Spanish authorities.
“In the days ahead we must keep to our values of pacifism and dignity. It’s in our, in your hands to build the republic.”
Catalunya és i serà terra de llibertat. Al servei de les persones. En els moments difícils i en els moments de celebració. Ara més que mai— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) October 27, 2017
El president @KRLS surt de l'hemicile, després de la declaració d'independència @elnacionalcatpic.twitter.com/rxtVIOLuuG— Carlota Camps (@carlotacamps) October 27, 2017
- 15:04 GMT
US State Department backs Spanish government’s measures to keep Spain united, stating “Catalonia is an integral part of Spain.”
- 15:03 GMT
#Indépendance declared #Catalanindependencepic.twitter.com/QFaJFj37na— Charlotte Dubenskij (@CDubenskij_RT) October 27, 2017
Path for #Catalonia still unclear. Moments after MPs voted for #independence senators in #Madrid passed #Artículo155 removing regional rule— Charlotte Dubenskij (@CDubenskij_RT) October 27, 2017
- 14:57 GMT
The main secessionist group in Catalonia, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), urged civil servants not to follow orders from the Spanish government after Madrid authorized direct rule of the region.
The ANC called on Catalan civil servants to respond with “peaceful resistance”.
HEM VOTAT, HEM GUANYAT I HEM PROCLAMAT!!!#HolaRepúblicaCatalanapic.twitter.com/7ewIjF2VxB— Assemblea Nacional (@assemblea) October 27, 2017
As you know, Catalans always favour the force of arguments. #peace#democracy#dialoguehttps://t.co/IAcwfjUbbv— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) October 27, 2017
- 14:50 GMT
Barcelona mayor Ada Colau said the declaration of independence made in the name of Catalonia does not represent the majority of Catalans.
“Not in my name,” Colau said in a Facebook post
- 14:38 GMT
Slovenian Socialist party leaders have congratulated Catalonia on declaring independence.
Together with secretary general of @strankaSD, @DejanLevanic, I congratulate the brave people of Catalonia on the establishment of the new Republic. May solidarity, equality and justice be ever in your favour ;) #CatalanReferendum#IndependenciaCatalunyapic.twitter.com/PBDU6V1fpx— Jan Škoberne (@Jan_Skoberne) October 27, 2017
Finnish MP Mikko Kärnä has also sent his congratulations and promised to put forward a motion to the Finnish Parliament for recognition of Catalonian independence.
Congratulations to the independent Republic of #Catalonia. Next week I will submit a motion to the Finnish Parliament for your recognition.— Mikko Kärnä (@KarnaMikko) October 27, 2017
- 14:25 GMT
European Council President Donald Tusk says the EU will continue to speak only to Spain.
For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 27, 2017
- 14:20 GMT
The Spanish Senate has approved direct rule over Catalonia from Madrid. The cabinet is expected to convene at 4 pm GMT to adopt the first measures to govern the region.
This could include dismissing the local government and assuming direct supervision of Catalonia’s police forces.
- 13:59 GMT
Pro-independence supporters havestarted celebrating outside parliament in Barcelona.
People celebrate the independence declaration in Catalonia pic.twitter.com/68oNbPJxYl— Catalan News (@catalannews) October 27, 2017
- 13:58 GMT
The Parliament of Catalonia constitutes the Catalan Republic, as an independent, sovereign, democratic, social State under the rule of law pic.twitter.com/RW5xck7PYN— Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 27, 2017