Einstein’s other theory (about happiness) to be sold at auction

A picture taken on October 19, 2017, shows Gal Wiener, owner and manager of the Winner's auction house in Jerusalem, displays two notes written by Albert Einstein, in 1922, on hotel stationary from the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo Japan. © Menahem Kahana / AFP
A note written by Albert Einstein describing his theory on happy living has surfaced after 95 years and is up for auction in Jerusalem.

The note, given to a courier in Tokyo in 1922 during a lecture tour of Japan, was written shortly after the German-born physicist learned that he was to receive a Nobel Prize for his theory of relativity.

The story goes that a Japanese courier delivered Einstein a message at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. The courier then either refused to accept a tip, in line with local practice, or Einstein had no small change to hand, so offered him two handwritten notes.

Now a descendant of the messenger is selling the notes at auction to the highest bidder.

"Maybe if you're lucky those notes will become much more valuable than just a regular tip," said Einstein to the messenger, according to the anonymous seller, reports AFP.

One of the notes, on a piece of Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationery, says: “A quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest."

The other, on a blank piece of paper, reads simply: "Where there's a will, there's a way."

The notes hold no scientific value, however they could reflect a relatively unknown aspect of Einstein's psyche, his emotional thinking.  

"What we're doing here is painting the portrait of Einstein - the man, the scientist, his effect on the world - through his writings," said Roni Grosz, the archivist in charge of the world's largest Einstein collection, at Jerusalem's Hebrew University.

"This is a stone in the mosaic," Grosz added

