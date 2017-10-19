Attack on Afghanistan military base kills at least 40 servicemen – local media

At least 40 servicemen have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, local media report.

The attack happened when two suicide bombers in Humvees targeted a military base in the Maiwand district of Kandahar, Tolo News television channel reported, citing a source.

#BREAKING - 2 Suicide bombers with Humvees targeted a military base in Maiwand district of #Kandahar killing 40 soldiers: Source said. pic.twitter.com/fa8b0Mpm8z — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 19, 2017

Suicide car bomb attack on An Afghan National Army #ANA base in Maiwand district of #Kandahar province., casualties ferars.#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/mUIv6OG5PS — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) October 19, 2017

According to Ariana News, the militants carried out two suicide attacks using two Humvees, stolen from local security forces.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, Al Jazeera reported.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed the attack on the military base, the country’s 1TV reported.

Update: Ministry of Defense confirms attack on ANA base in Kandahar Province on Wednesday late night — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) October 19, 2017

On Tuesday, Taliban militants struck government targets in several provinces across the country, killing at least 69 people and injuring scores of others, Reuters reported.

The deadly attack hit a training center attached to police headquarters in Gardez, the main city of Paktia province. Two Taliban suicide car bombers paved the way for a number of gunmen to attack the compound, according to officials. They said at least 21 police officers were killed, including the Paktia provincial police chief, with 48 others wounded. The attack also left at least 20 civilians dead and 110 wounded, the Interior Ministry said. At least five attackers were killed.