At least 69 killed as Taliban stage attacks in Afghanistan’s provinces

Taliban militants have struck government targets in several provinces of Afghanistan, killing at least 69 people and wounding many more, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The deadly attack hit a training center attached to police headquarters in Gardez, the main city of Paktia province. Two Taliban suicide car bombers paved the way for a number of gunmen to attack the compound, according to officials. They said at least 21 police officers were killed, including the Paktia provincial police chief, with 48 others wounded. The attack also left at least 20 civilians dead and 110 wounded, the Interior Ministry said. At least five attackers were killed.