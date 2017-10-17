Spanish F18 fighter jet crashes after takeoff in Madrid, pilot killed (VIDEOS, PHOTO)

An EF-18 fighter jet has crashed at the Torrejon military base outside Madrid, according to the Spanish Defense Ministry. The ministry confirmed that the pilot has died.

"As a result of the accident, which took place during take-off maneuvers, the fighter pilot has died," The Ministry of Defense wrote online.

Video de despues del accidente del Caza en Torrejón. pic.twitter.com/oMjp7I8Ins — Miguel Comín (@miguelcomin) October 17, 2017

The incident occurred shortly after 11am local time Tuesday.

Lo había grabado sin saber que era. Un F-18 se ha estrellado en las afueras de la base aérea de Torrejón pic.twitter.com/qCeqTKqfYi — Simon Derek (@SimonDerek) October 17, 2017

The EF-18, a modified F/A-18 Hornet, was from the 12th wing of the Spanish Air Force, reports El Mundo.

Local emergency services have been dispatched to the base and are coordinating with firefighters stationed there.

Parece ser que podría haber habido otro accidente de un caza F18 y el piloto se habría ejectado. Eso esperamos🇪🇸@europapresspic.twitter.com/ieGjC2tcsA — Federacion GOES SUP (@GOESFedSUP) October 17, 2017

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, the Ministry of Defense confirmed via Twitter.

The incident took place just five days after another military plane crash claimed the life of pilot Borja Aybar, whose aircraft suffered a malfunction while he conducted landing maneuvers.

