Maltese journalist who accused govt of corruption killed in car blast

One of Malta’s most prominent investigative journalists, Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been killed in a presumed car bomb attack.

The 53-year-old was killed when the car she was driving exploded near her home in Bidnija, near Mosta in northern Malta, the Times of Malta reports.

The explosion took place at around 3pm local time according to Malta’s police force.

Caruana Galizia ran the hugely popular ‘Running Commentary’ blog which had a track record of highlighting scandals in the Mediterranean country.

Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, who was the focus of one of Caruana Galizia’s reports earlier this year, denounced the killing in a televised press conference.

"I condemn without reservations this barbaric attack on a person and on the freedom of expression in our country," he said. "Everyone knows Ms Caruana Galizia was a harsh critic of mine, both politically and personally, as she was for others too."

This is a spiteful attack on a citizen and freedom of expression. I will not rest until justice is done. The country deserves justice -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) October 16, 2017

However, he said there could be "no justification... in any way" for the killing. "I will not rest before justice is done," he added.

Malta Television reported that Caruana Galizia had filed a complaint to the police two weeks ago to say she had received threats but gave no further information.

In 2016 the blogger was named as one of Politico’s “28 people who are shaping, shaking and stirring Europe.”

Maltese police have opened a murder inquiry.