Catalonia's response on independence is not valid – Madrid

Catalonia has failed to clarify stance on independence in Monday’s letter from the region’s leader Carles Puigdemont to Spainish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, according to Spain's Justice Minister Rafael Catala.

Just hours before the deadline to clearly define the region’s position on its bid for independence, Puigdemont sent a letter to Rajoy which contained no clarification regarding the issue, according to Reuters.

However, the response was described as ‘not valid’ by Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala, Reuters reports, citing local media.