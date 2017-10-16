Baghdad sends military to ‘secure’ Kirkuk from Kurds Live updates
16 October 201708:30 GMT
The Peshmerga has sent reinforcement troops to Kirkuk to launch a counterattack against the Iraqi forces and allied militia, according to Brigadier General Halgurd Hikmat, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Peshmerga, Rudaw reports.
The spokesman added that Kurdistan will not accept “aggressions” from the Iraqi Army and its allies.
- 08:15 GMT
Iraqi forces have gained control from Kurdish forces over the North Oil Company headquarters, northwest of Kirkuk, the country’s oil officials say, according to Reuters.
- 07:20 GMT
Iraqi troops have captured Kirkuk’s K-1 Air Base from Kurdish fighters, according to a military statement cited by Reuters.
- 06:40 GMT
Civilians blocked roads inside Kirkuk to prevent Peshmerga military vehicles from retreating, according to Rudaw.
- 06:25 GMT
Iraqi troops have captured several key Kurdish Peshmerga-controlled positions near Kirkuk, including roads and infrastructure as well as the North Gas Company station, a nearby oil processing plant, and the industrial district south of the city.
- 06:00 GMT
The People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF), which support the Iraqi Army, have entered Kurdish neighborhoods of Tuz Khurmatu, 55 miles south of Kirkuk, Rudaw reports, citing Kurdish security official Colonel Kawa Mala Parwez.
“We are defending. But unfortunately, some Peshmerga forces have retreated. This has made it possible for the Hashd al-Shaabi [The People’s Mobilization Forces] forces to enter Kurdish neighborhoods of Tuz Khurmatu,” he said.
- 02:26 GMT
Kurdistan’s Vice-President Kosrat Rasul said in a statement that Kurds have the right to self-defense.
“It is unfortunate that the Iraqi forces and the Hashd al-Shaabi intend to attack Kirkuk. We want to reassure everyone that we and the brave Peshmerga are in Kirkuk and will defend it. Though we do not want to initiate war, we will defend ourselves with high morale and will not allow Kirkuk be attacked. We demand the brave and strong people of Kirkuk to help the police and security forces inside the city to better protect the situation in the city.”
- 02:00 GMT
Commander-in-chief of all Kurdish armed forces, Kurdish President Masoud Barzani, has given “green light to use every power” to his forces to fight back if attacked by the advancing government units, Rudaw news quoted Hemin Hawrami, a senior assistant to Barzani as saying.
#Kirkuk#Peshmarga— Ibrahim Sirwan (@ibrahimsirwan7) October 16, 2017
تووڕەی پێشمەرگە ببی... pic.twitter.com/lIMDifkfAF
- 01:43 GMT
A Kurdish official told Rudaw news that Peshmerga units managed to destroy four Iraqi government military vehicles and were able to repel the government’s troops advance twice since the fighting began in Taza Khurmatu, some 75km south of Kirkuk.
سوتانی سەیارە ی حەشدی شەعبی بە دەستی پێشمەرگە pic.twitter.com/ys8yJ3N13X— Hiva Mirkhan (@HivaMirkhan) October 16, 2017
- 01:32 GMT
Peshmerga forces attacked by Iraqi forces/PMF in #Kirkuk using US equipment, incl Abrams tanks & Humvees gifted to Iraq for the war on Isis. pic.twitter.com/Mqzw7FGofb— KR Security Council (@KRSCPress) October 16, 2017