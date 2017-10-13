Elderly Penguin dies next to beloved anime cardboard cutout in Japanese zoo (IMAGES)
Tobu Zoo in Miyashiro, Japan, where Grape-Kun lived, confirmed the death on Twitter.
フンボルトペンギンのグレープ君が昨日亡くなりました。— 東武動物公園【公式】リュウくん (@tobuzoo7) October 13, 2017
これまで応援してくれた皆様本当にありがとうございました。また、グレープ君を最後まで見守ってくれたフルルもありがとう。そして、グレープ君長い間ありがとう。天国でゆっくり休んでね。#東武動物公園#けものフレンズ#グレープ君pic.twitter.com/PfjoJVyiuA
The zoo thanked Grape for his energy and anime cutout Hululu from the series ‘Kemono Friends’ for watching over the 21-year-old penguin until the end.
It said the cause of Grape’s death was under investigation but noted he had been in poor physical condition.
The Kemono Friends Twitter account also expressed its sympathies on the Humboldt penguin’s passing.
Grape became an internet star after the zoo posted several images of Grape and Hululu together online.
後もう少しで換羽終わるね。グレープ君ガンバレ！ フルルより#東武動物公園#けものフレンズ#フルル#グレープ君pic.twitter.com/c6A95PVnOL— 東武動物公園【公式】リュウくん (@tobuzoo7) August 29, 2017
明日のフレンズガイドのおにいさん、おねえさんは、YMDことやまだおにいさんが解説動物の絵を書き加えたグレープTシャツを着て登場します(^^;)みんなも着てきてね。また、フルルとグレープ君のライトアップパネルもお楽しみに#東武動物公園#けものフレンズ#フルル#グレープ君pic.twitter.com/XkB1hQcI1G— 東武動物公園【公式】リュウくん (@tobuzoo7) August 25, 2017