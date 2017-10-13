‘It’s not up to single country to terminate Iran nuclear deal’ – EU foreign policy chief

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not a “bilateral agreement,” and it cannot be terminated by any single country, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said in response to Donald Trump’s announcement that he is not re-certifying the deal.

“It is not a bilateral agreement. It does not belong to any single country and it is not up to any single country to terminate it,” Mogherini announced.

Instead, earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that he is deferring the matter to the US Congress, so that it could amend the agreement and “strengthen its enforcement.”

He once again claimed that Tehran committed “multiple violations” of the deal, despite the IAEA’s confirmation of Iran’s compliance.

The US also imposed a fresh set of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, unrelated to its nuclear program.

The UK, France and Germany for their part said in a joint statement that the respective deal is “in [their] joint national interest.”