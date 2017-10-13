US stance on nuclear deal will lead to global chaos – Iranian parliament speaker

US policies towards the 2015 nuclear deal and its sanctions against Moscow and Tehran will spread chaos in the international community, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said.

“It seems like they [the US] have started some action which will eventually lead to disorder on [the] world arena,” the speaker of Iranian parliament, Ali Larijani, said following a meeting on Friday with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma lower house of Russia's parliament.

“An example to that is sanctions which they imposed on Iran and Russia as well as the measures they began to take in light of the nuclear agreement signed with Iran,” he added.

If Washington fails to comply with the nuclear deal arrangements, the agreement will collapse.

“Over the past months, the Americans repeatedly violated the nuclear agreement,” Larijani stated.