Final destination: Flight 666 makes last trip to HEL on Friday the 13th

Finnair flight 666 is making its last journey to ‘HEL’ this Friday the 13th after 21 previous daring trips on the superstitious date.

The flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki is scheduled to depart at 1.20pm local time, arriving in the Finnish capital at 3.55pm.

Finland’s national airline has flown passengers to HEL on Flight 666 for 11 years, with 21 of these flights on the “unluckiest” day of the year, a spokesman for the airline told RT.

While the journey may be the worst nightmare of superstitious people, the airline says it has never affected passenger numbers.

However, the flight number is now being changed as part of an overall reordering of flight data by the airline. AY666 flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki will change to the less ominous AY954.

The previous fateful flight took place in January and landed without any hitches.