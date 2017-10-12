Russian military scrambles ‘Yars’ ICBM launchers during war games (VIDEO)

Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces have scrambled its newest ‘Yars’ ICMB launchers as part of a massive exercise that saw over 3,000 troops honing their combat skills in Sverdlovsk Region.

A video by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a convoy of ‘Yars’ launchers moving in to their deployment areas while being escorted by support units down the road. An exercise involved mock attacks of an enemy Special Forces unit as well as simulated chemical and radiological attacks on the ICMB launchers.