Deadly ‘supercell thunderstorm’ wreaks havoc in South Africa (PHOTOS,VIDEOS)

The South African province of KwaZulu-Natal is assessing the damage of a deadly storm that killed at least 11 people after extreme flooding and tornado-like winds ravaged the coastal city of Durban.

The storm was classed as a "supercell thunderstorm" by the South African weather service. These storms are defined by deep rotating updrafts.

Cut-off low to the east of KZN. Heavy rain, flooding + strong winds will become less severe from the evening. Please be safe and take care. pic.twitter.com/i0wJ3Wyqn6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2017

Among the dead were two patients killed when a wall collapsed at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

Authorities are still searching for several people reported missing. A reporter from South African TV station eNCA visited the search site for a 19-month-old toddler who was washed away in the flooding.

A 19-month old baby was washed away in D-Section, Umlazi, and some people have lost their homes and belongings. #KZNStormpic.twitter.com/ffWqlgbLuq — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 11, 2017

The Search and Rescue team is still in D-Section, looking for baby Okuhle further upstream. #KZNstormpic.twitter.com/ITAXHzFF6e — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 11, 2017

Footage of submerged vehicles and collapsing buildings were shared on social media.

Drains overflowing, pavements flooded. In other parts, cars are submerged on highways #durbanstormpic.twitter.com/qKRK1jiaKY — Azad Essa (@azadessa) October 10, 2017

A block of flats on the verge of collapsing, in Montclair - South of Durban. #DurbanStormpic.twitter.com/ajrJF2twLT — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) October 11, 2017

South African hockey player Lloyd Madsen posted footage of Kingsmead cricket ground, which looked more like a swimming pool than a stadium.

Operations at the Port of Durban, the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa, were suspended Tuesday after the storm ravaged the region. It remains closed Wednesday. Three vessels were grounded while others broke mooring lines and drifted in the channel, the port authority said in a statement.

A massive clean-up was ongoing Wednesday as authorities assessed the damage. The total cost of the damage is estimated to reach millions of rands, however a full assessment has yet to take place.

Damages of #KZNStorm expected to run into millions of rands - COGTA MEC Weziwe Thusi @SundayTribuneSApic.twitter.com/EJFDxLaVjb — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) October 11, 2017

Mayor Zandile Gumede said the government is working to help city hospitals recover from the storm.