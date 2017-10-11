Deadly ‘supercell thunderstorm’ wreaks havoc in South Africa (PHOTOS,VIDEOS)
The storm was classed as a "supercell thunderstorm" by the South African weather service. These storms are defined by deep rotating updrafts.
Cut-off low to the east of KZN. Heavy rain, flooding + strong winds will become less severe from the evening. Please be safe and take care. pic.twitter.com/i0wJ3Wyqn6— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2017
Among the dead were two patients killed when a wall collapsed at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.
Authorities are still searching for several people reported missing. A reporter from South African TV station eNCA visited the search site for a 19-month-old toddler who was washed away in the flooding.
A 19-month old baby was washed away in D-Section, Umlazi, and some people have lost their homes and belongings. #KZNStormpic.twitter.com/ffWqlgbLuq— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 11, 2017
The Search and Rescue team is still in D-Section, looking for baby Okuhle further upstream. #KZNstormpic.twitter.com/ITAXHzFF6e— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 11, 2017
Footage of submerged vehicles and collapsing buildings were shared on social media.
Drains overflowing, pavements flooded. In other parts, cars are submerged on highways #durbanstormpic.twitter.com/qKRK1jiaKY— Azad Essa (@azadessa) October 10, 2017
A block of flats on the verge of collapsing, in Montclair - South of Durban. #DurbanStormpic.twitter.com/ajrJF2twLT— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) October 11, 2017
South African hockey player Lloyd Madsen posted footage of Kingsmead cricket ground, which looked more like a swimming pool than a stadium.
They’ve always said that when the tide comes in it makes a difference at Kingsmead... @7polly7@KP24@PatSymcox77@waynemadsen2017@Goz_13pic.twitter.com/vUdsFwp6mx— Lloyd Madsen (@Lloyd_Madsen) October 11, 2017
WATCH: Torrents, submerged cars and uprooted trees as storm batters Durban #DurbanStormhttps://t.co/RSAnPImt0Xpic.twitter.com/cKYrCQlWPJ— News24 (@News24) October 11, 2017
Operations at the Port of Durban, the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa, were suspended Tuesday after the storm ravaged the region. It remains closed Wednesday. Three vessels were grounded while others broke mooring lines and drifted in the channel, the port authority said in a statement.
A massive clean-up was ongoing Wednesday as authorities assessed the damage. The total cost of the damage is estimated to reach millions of rands, however a full assessment has yet to take place.
Damages of #KZNStorm expected to run into millions of rands - COGTA MEC Weziwe Thusi @SundayTribuneSApic.twitter.com/EJFDxLaVjb— Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) October 11, 2017
READ MORE: Devastation of California’s raging wildfires laid bare in drone footage (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Mayor Zandile Gumede said the government is working to help city hospitals recover from the storm.
#KZNstorms Motsoaledi now being told that this is the worst affected area here at the theatre at King Edward.ZN pic.twitter.com/okQ71BJYI5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2017
The roof of King Edward Hospital in Durban has collapsed #KZNFloods@SAfmRadio@SAfmnews#SABCNews@sabcnews@Newsbreak_Lotuspic.twitter.com/7Hz7xZqi6W— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) October 10, 2017