2 suicide bombers detonate explosives outside police station in Damascus – authorities

A twin suicide bombing targeted police headquarters in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, SANA news agency reported, citing the interior ministry.

The attack occurred in central Damascus on Wednesday, as the two suicide bombers reportedly tried to access the premises of the police headquarters. When confronted by officers, the perpetrators set off their explosives in front of the building.

No immediate information on casualties or damage was made available.

A video filmed in the aftermath of the incident has emerged on social media, showing moderately damaged police vehicles, blown-out windows and pieces of concrete scattered at the location.