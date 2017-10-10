Putin: Cryptocurrencies bear serious risks, including financing of terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against the rise of cryptocurrencies, saying they are often issued by anonymous sources and could be used for money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

“In a number of countries, cryptocurrencies are becoming or have already become a full-fledged means of payment, as well as a means of investment. Cryptocurrencies usage, at the same time, bears significant risks, I’m aware of the [Russian] Central Bank’s position,” Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin warned that the risks include, “first of all, opportunities to launder funds acquired through criminal activities, tax evasion, even terrorism financing, as well as the spread of fraud schemes.”

