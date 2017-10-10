CNN to continue broadcasting in Russia as long as US HQ doesn’t incite it to breach laws – watchdog
"Claims against CNN have been dropped, the channel will continue its work in Russia," head of the Roskomnadzor regulator, Aleksandr Zharov, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.
The official said the decision had been made after the watchdog studied documents received from the company in connection with the case.
Violations of Russian media law, connected with wrong license data shown on screen during broadcasts, had been eliminated, Zharov explained, saying that such breaches "happen often" and are considered to be fairly minor.
"Roskomnadzor will continue to monitor the compliance of the American company's activities with Russian law," he added.
The regulator's specialists "are checking whether a direct or indirect influence of CNN headquarters in Atlanta leads to the company's Russian broadcast violating Russia's laws," Interfax quoted Zharov as saying.
"If such violations are detected, we will be compelled to take measures against CNN," the official added.
The Roskomnadzor chief has previously said that "the procedure of recalling a media license is initiated only after two warnings, and it's done through court." On this occasion, the US company received an administrative warning.