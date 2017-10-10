N. Korea needs up to 5yrs to be capable of hitting US cities – retired-Russian general

It will take North Korea four to five years to be capable of striking cities on the US mainland and less than three years to reach nuclear bases in the Asia-Pacific, according to retired senior Russian General Viktor Yesin.

“At the turn of 2018-2020 the DPRK [North Korea] will be able to solve the task of striking American bases in the Asia-Pacific region,” retired Colonel-General Viktor Yesin said, as cited by Interfax. He was speaking at 10th Anniversary Conference of the International Luxembourg Forum on Preventing Nuclear Catastrophe in Paris on Tuesday.

“Pyongyang will need some four to five years to solve the task of striking American cities, which is unacceptable for the US,” the former chief of the Strategic Missile Forces General Staff estimated, according to the agency.

The general noted that Pyongyang will have all types of rockets that range “from short-range to intercontinental missiles” in the near future.

North Korea may currently have from 20 to 30 nuclear bombs of implosive type, according to Yesin. He added that the country can produce up to seven nuclear weapons a year, but the production opportunities “may increase up to 10.”