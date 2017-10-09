N. Korea unlikely to give up nukes if Iran deal fails – German FM

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has warned the US against breaking the nuclear deal with Iran, since it would make North Korea unlikely to agree to any international deals concerning its nuclear program.

“Our big concern is, with regard to North Korea, that it is very unlikely the North Korean dictatorship is ready to agree to an international agreement to renounce the building of nuclear weapons if the only agreement in the world that has allowed such a renunciation is at the same time called into question,” Reuters quoted Gabriel as saying.

Going back on the deal would also worsen the international security situation, Gabriel stressed.

Gabriel has repeatedly urged the US to comply with the deal, stressing that breaking it would only jeopardize international security. On Sunday, he said that the “world will change” if Washington backs out of the agreement, since it would mean the US “replacing the rule of law with the law of the strongest.”

The nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 by the P5+1 group (China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and the US) and the European Union. While Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program for 15 years, the international community promised to ease the pre-existing sanctions imposed on the country.

On Monday Gabriel echoed the statement made in September by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after the UN General Assembly in New York. Lavrov urged the US to resolve issues with Iran through channels specifically designed for this purpose, and to abstain from attempts to bring down the nuclear deal with Tehran.

“The [Iran] program is in a state of completion; it was approved in a UNSC resolution, and dissecting this program equates to destroying everything achieved. Everyone understands that,” he said. “If the agreement on the Iranian nuclear problem fails, North Korea will say: why should we negotiate with you, if you’re unable to do so?” he asked.