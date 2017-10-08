3,000 people evacuated, helicopters deployed as market outside Moscow erupts in flames (WATCH LIVE)

A fire has broken out at a busy building supplies market just outside of Moscow to the north-west. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the site, with around 55,000 square meters (592,000 square feet) of the premises reportedly ablaze.

WATCH Ruptly’s LIVE FEED:

The popular Sindika market has been on fire since Sunday afternoon.

Around 3,000 people have been evacuated from the site, emergency services reported.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions, as TASS news agency, citing sources in emergency services, said several cars exploded in the market’s underground parking.

The “entire parking lot is ablaze,” according to the source.

В Москве пожар на рынке «Синдика».



[фото: @Hooukee] pic.twitter.com/DLZLJlP1dx — Тот самый Мартин (@martin_camera) October 8, 2017

A large area to the north-west of Moscow has been covered in black smoke, with a number of residential complexes located nearby.

Публикация от Митино🏘️️💎 (@my_mitino) Окт 8 2017 в 7:52 PDT

When the fire broke out, customers fled the building in panic, according to eyewitnesses.

Three helicopters have been deployed to deal with the blaze, emergency services reported.

Публикация от Marina🌸 (@marina.v_msk) Окт 8 2017 в 7:53 PDT

More than 1,200 shops are located on the premises of the construction market, which occupies around 130,000 square meters (32 acres).

There have been no official reports of casualties or damage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW