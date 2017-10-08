3,000 people evacuated, helicopters deployed as market outside Moscow erupts in flames (WATCH LIVE)
The popular Sindika market has been on fire since Sunday afternoon.
Around 3,000 people have been evacuated from the site, emergency services reported.
Witnesses reported hearing explosions, as TASS news agency, citing sources in emergency services, said several cars exploded in the market’s underground parking.
The “entire parking lot is ablaze,” according to the source.
В Москве пожар на рынке «Синдика».— Тот самый Мартин (@martin_camera) October 8, 2017
[фото: @Hooukee] pic.twitter.com/DLZLJlP1dx
A large area to the north-west of Moscow has been covered in black smoke, with a number of residential complexes located nearby.
When the fire broke out, customers fled the building in panic, according to eyewitnesses.
#Синдика на мкаде горит... pic.twitter.com/ZDaJe6zb1R— Kochergin Sergey (@KurilkaRUS) October 8, 2017
Three helicopters have been deployed to deal with the blaze, emergency services reported.
More than 1,200 shops are located on the premises of the construction market, which occupies around 130,000 square meters (32 acres).
There have been no official reports of casualties or damage.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW