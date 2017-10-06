RT's #1917LIVE project nominated for Drum Social Buzz Award

RT's special project '#1917LIVE: What if Twitter existed 100 years ago?' has gained international recognition, being nominated for a Drum Social Buzz Award in the category of ‘Most Innovative Use of Social.’

The interactive project is aimed at creatively showing how major figures in the Russian Revolution would have communicated with their followers on Twitter, had the social media platform been available to them in 1917.

The main anchor of the project is the Twitter account of the Russian Telegraph, a fictional newspaper which breaks the latest news of 1917 and retweets the historic figures taking part in the project.

The tweets range from Vladimir Lenin calling for an armed revolt, to former Tsar Nicholas II complaining under arrest that four cases of wine which he had intended to enjoy had instead been poured into the Irtysh River.

Comrades! Trust me. Only armed revolt could upset the balance of power and rescue Russia from the darkest future possible #1917LIVE — Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) September 28, 2017

A convoy escorted the cart with our wine to Irtysh River where it was allegedly poured into the river #1917LIVE — Nicholas Romanov (@NicholasII_1917) October 6, 2017

Anyone in the Twittersphere can join the fun, creating their own Twitter accounts of historical figures of the time and sharing their tweets using the hashtag #1917CROWD. Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, author of the international bestseller 'The Alchemist,' has even joined in. He is tweeting as Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari, who passed information for France and Germany during World War I and was executed by a French firing squad after Paris found out it had been double-crossed.

Do you know what I am going to do now, before I hear the footsteps in the corridor and the arrival of my breakfast? I am going to dance. I am going to remember every musical note and move my body to the rhythm, because it shows me who I am—a free woman! #1917LIVE#FridayFeelingpic.twitter.com/3aBl0j0QIy — Mata Hari (@Mata_Hari_1917) September 29, 2017

The Drum Social Buzz Awards celebrate the very best in social media communications, recognizing those who use social media to communicate in "exciting and innovate ways."

The awards ceremony will take place on November 29. May the most creative social media user win!