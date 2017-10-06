Radicalized French 'Jihadi Granny' who followed son to Syria sentenced to 10yrs in jail

A radicalized Frenchwoman dubbed ‘Jihadi Granny’ has been jailed for 10 years after following her son to Syria, where he was fighting for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

Christine Rivière, 51, was sentenced following a trial in which she was charged with criminal conspiracy with a view to preparing terrorist acts.

The ‘Jihadi Granny’ said she followed her eldest son to Syria in order to support him and spend time with him, in case he faced an early death.

Read more

Rivière's son, Tylor Vilus, converted to Islam in 2011 at the age of 21. He quickly became radicalized, moving to Tunisia to engage with jihadist groups there.

She followed him to Tunisia, also converted, and began following her son's radicalized views.

Vilus left for Syria in 2013, backed by the support of his mother who sent him money and encouragement.

When her son left for Syria in 2013 and told her he as moving up the ranks of IS, Rivière reportedly replied: “I knew you'd do well, you're made for that.” She also allegedly put him in touch with potential brides who were interesting in joining IS.

Rivière visited her son in Syria three times in 2013 and 2014, and was arrested in July 2014 as she was allegedly trying to move there permanently.

She said during the trial that she enjoyed Syria and preferred it over France, “despite the bombings and shootings,” according to court papers published by Le Monde.