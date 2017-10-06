Plane struggles to stay on runway in Germany after landing in extreme winds (VIDEO)

Passengers of an Emirates plane landing in Dusseldorf were given a scare when winds from a powerful storm swayed their aircraft from side to side after touchdown, giving the pilots a run for their money as they fought to keep it on the runway.

Extremely strong winds from storm Xavier proved that even the Airbus A380 – the largest commercial aircraft in the world – isn’t immune from Mother Nature’s force.

Footage posted online by plane spotter Martin Bogdan shows the aircraft fighting crosswinds as it arrived at Dusseldorf Airport from Dubai on Thursday.

The real trouble began after it touched down, with the winds preventing the plane from traveling straight on the runway towards its assigned gate.

The video shows the plane being forced from side to side as the pilots struggled to keep it on the tarmac.

“I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremly (sic) hard and extraordinary,” Bogdan wrote on YouTube.

The pilots eventually manage to gain control, with Bogdan praising them online.

“This video shows the incredible skills of the pilots. Even after an unexpected wind gust after touchdown they managed to re-align with the runway. Incredible job by the pilots !!” he wrote.

Much of northern Germany was hit with winds of up to 80-96kph (50-60mph) on Thursday, while Berlin was hit with hurricane force gusts of 120kph (75mph). At least seven people have been killed as a result of the powerful storm, according to The Local.