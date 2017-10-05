Tobacconists protest cigarette price hike by dumping ton of carrots in Paris (VIDEOS)
Under government plans to cut smoking, the price of a standard packet of cigarettes will rise six times from around €6.50 to €10 over the course of the next two-and-a-half years.
READ MORE: French tobacconists protest govt plan to raise cigarette prices
In September, France’s Health Minister described the price hike as “imperative” to public health.
“The increase in the price of tobacco will be the strengthening of youth awareness and prevention policy,” she said.
/
La 📉 de la conso de tabac : "un impératif de santé publique. Son prix augmentera en plusieurs étapes jusqu’au paquet à 10€ en 2020" @Europe1pic.twitter.com/6GWhsQGbz0— Agnès Buzyn (@agnesbuzyn) September 20, 2017
La hausse du prix du tabac s'accompagnera du renforcement d'1 politique de prévention et de sensibilisation à l'égard des jeunes notamment.— Agnès Buzyn (@agnesbuzyn) September 20, 2017
In protest at the strategy, tobacco sellers, known as buralistes, drove vehicles slowly from Maisons-Alfort towards Health Ministry, some 17 kilometers away in the 7th arrondissement of the capital.
Des #buralistes sont venus de toute la France pour manifester à Paris. Ici des bretons pic.twitter.com/VdSZxbCGtg— Jonathan Moadab (@Jonathan_RTfr) October 4, 2017
Les #buralistes approchent dû ministère de la Santé. Ils font exploser des pétards pic.twitter.com/SxvjuG4Qoz— Jonathan Moadab (@Jonathan_RTfr) October 4, 2017
Many sellers fear consumers will be driven to buy products on the black market or abroad.
4 camions viennent d’arriver. Une centaine de buraliste va partir en opération escargot sur le périphérique. #ManifBuralistespic.twitter.com/F1GBwJ5cw9— Arnaud Tousch (@nanotousch) October 4, 2017
During the demonstration protesters dumped around one ton of raw carrots in front of the office of the health minister. A number of fireworks were also reportedly set off around the government buildings.
Une tonne de carotte déversée devant le ministère de la santé #buralistespic.twitter.com/JEY3ZRnV75— Jonathan Moadab (@Jonathan_RTfr) October 4, 2017
"Je vous demande de ne pas jeter de carottes sur les CRS!" #buralistespic.twitter.com/wRaSomimKr— Jonathan Moadab (@Jonathan_RTfr) October 4, 2017
According to the Local France, the carrot symbolizes the traditional tobacco sign that can be found outside some shops that sell cigarettes.
In France, the signs are referred to as “carotte de tabac”.
chute de carotte #Paris#tabac#enseigne#street#facade#photopic.twitter.com/MkkrqxsoGo— gaelle labarthe (@gaellelabarthe) January 13, 2016