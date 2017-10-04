Launching strike on N. Korea possible, but outcome would be uncertain – Putin

A global strike to disarm North Korea would be possible, yet its outcome uncertain, as it is a “closed state,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

“Let us speak to the point, after all – can someone launch a global disarming strike? Indeed. Will it reach its targets? It's unclear because no one knows for sure what is where,” Putin said while addressing the 2017 International Forum on Energy Efficiency on Wednesday.

He added there is no “100 percent knowledge” about North Korea's objects as it is “a closed country.”

Meanwhile, Putin said, coercive rhetoric against Pyongyang and attempts “to speak from a position of strength” only give more power to the North Korean leadership.

The Russian leader urged all sides to cool down their rhetoric and engage in dialogue.

“All sides must ease rhetoric and find ways for face-to-face dialogue between the United States and North Korea, as well as between North Korea and countries in the region,” he said.

“Only this would help find balanced and reasonable decisions.”

“At any rate, it is not my cup of tea to define and assess policies of the United States president,” Putin added.

The president stated that Russia cannot remain mute to the Korean crisis as it has a border with North Korea.

“We have a shared border and the Korean nuclear testing range lies 200km away from the Russian border,” he added.

As tensions on the Korean Peninsula run high, Moscow and Beijing have consistently called on Washington and Pyongyang to pave the way for direct talks. Earlier, Russia and China suggested a ‘double-freeze’ initiative to cool down the crisis.

According to the joint proposal, the North would cease nuclear tests and missile launches in exchange for the US and South Korea halting joint military drills in the region.

The US opposed the plan, saying it is “allowed” to conduct exercises with its allies and “that’s just not going to change.”

In fact, the US has just recently signaled that it’s actually not really willing to talk to Pyongyang.

“We’ve been clear that now is not the time to talk,” Sarah Sanders, spokeswoman for the White House told reporters on Tuesday.

“The only conversations that have taken place were that ... would be on bringing back Americans who have been detained,” Sanders said.

“Beyond that, there will be no conversations with North Korea at this time.”