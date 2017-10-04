Saudi King’s historic visit to Moscow: Middle East, bilateral issues on table

King Salman of Saudi Arabia is scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for the first such visit by a reigning Saudi monarch. He will meet Russian President Putin to discuss bilateral issues, as well as conflicts in north Africa and the Middle East.

Putin and King Salman may discuss defense industry cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“It can be assumed that it will also be on the agenda,” Peskov said when asked about the matter.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the King’s visit will become “a milestone event in our relations bringing our cooperation to a totally new level,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat, an international Arabic newspaper, on Wednesday.

The minister added that both countries aim to further develop bilateral relations at various levels, and that Moscow is intensifying efforts to strengthen trade ties and humanitarian relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Our common objective is to increase our trade turnover and expand the commodity component of it, which – we both think – has yet to correspond to the significant potential,” Lavrov said.

Riyadh and Moscow are also jointly working on the implementation of OPEC-Plus agreements to reduce global oil production, he added.