'Danger to national security’: Belgium strips ‘radicalized’ Saudi imam of stay permit

The Belgian immigration minister is set to cancel a residence permit for a Saudi imam at Brussels’ Grand Mosque for preaching hatred. The decision could lead to a strain in relations with Riyadh, the official acknowledged.

"There is a problem with the Grand Mosque... I have taken the decision to withdraw the residence permit of the imam of that mosque," the secretary of state for asylum and migration, Theo Francken, said Tuesday in an interview with BelRTL.

Read more

"We have had some very clear indications that he was very radicalized, Salafist and conservative,” the official added. “He was dangerous for our society and national security." However, Francken stressed that there is “no problem with Islam but with radical Islam and Salafism.”

The imam, named in the Belgian media as Abdelhadi Sewif, rejected allegations he had anything to do with the ultra-conservative form of Islam, which is also known as Wahhabism and is mainly promoted by Saudi Arabia. He says Francken’s claims contradict what he actually promotes - “namely peace, coexistence and moderate Islam.”

“Belgium must take responsibilities in its struggle against Salafism,” Francken said, also revealing that five or six other imams who spread hatred will be targeted with similar steps.

READ MORE: Police in major Belgian city monitor 557 potential Islamists, 189 ‘really dangerous’ – mayor

The history of Brussels’ Grand Mosque dates back to 1967, when Riyadh struck an oil deal with Belgium, which offered a rent-free lease in the Cinquantenaire park are to host what is now Brussels’ largest mosque. It has repeatedly come under fire, being accused of spreading radical Islam by local politicians. Earlier this year, city mayor Yvan Mayeur even went as far as to say that all the capital’s mosques are “in the hands of Salafists.”

According to Reuters, a permit card of Sewif was revoked ahead of his expulsion. The preacher is reported to have filed an appeal back in May, and is currently leading sermons while awaiting the court’s decision.