‘Faced with Russians & Iranians 24/7’: Israel calls for US to be more active in Syria

The Israeli defense minister has urged Washington to engage more in Syria, where President Bashar Assad "is winning." The official has asked for increased US involvement, saying Israel is struggling to deal with the "Russians, Iranians, and also the Turks and Hezbollah."

"We hope that the United States will be more active in the Syrian arena and in the Middle East in general,” Avigdor Lieberman said in an interview with Israel's Walla news on Tuesday.

“In the northern arena, we are faced with the Russians, Iranians, and also the Turks and Hezbollah. The public does not know everything and it's a good thing, but it's an investment and an effort 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The minister went on to express his apparently grave concerns that "in spite of everything, Assad is winning the battle." He also called the situation in Syria "one of the greatest absurdities."

"The United States has quite a few challenges of their own, but as a trend, the more active the US is, the better," Lieberman said.