Catalonia to launch commission on ‘violation of fundamental rights’ over referendum violence

The Catalan government has promised to set up a commission to look into ‘violation of fundamental rights’ over the banned independence referendum. Over 800 people were injured in a crackdown by Spanish police before, during and after the polls.

The referendum, held on Sunday, was ruled illegal by the Spanish Constitutional Court, and the central government dispatched thousands of extra police officers to Catalonia to impede the vote. Millions turned up to cast their ballots nevertheless, and violence broke out after police and Civil Guards cracked down on people attempting to vote.

The violence during Sunday’s referendum in Catalonia was “the worst in 40 years” the region’s president Carles Puigdemont said at a press conference on Monday.

“The day of gratuitous violence seen yesterday cannot be repeated nor go unpunished,” he stated.

The president announced that 893 people had been injured and 73 formal complaints filed against the Spanish police.

“The government of Catalonia will create a special commission on the violations of fundamental rights that were seen in Catalonia,” Puigdemont announced. This commission would comprise a team of legal experts and professionals appointed by the government.

Puigdemont claimed he had no contact with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, but noted that Rajoy should come out and say whether he is in favor of mediation talks overseen by the European Union.

“It is clear that things cannot go on like this: mediation cannot be renounced just as dialogue was before; we do not see a more effective way than sitting and talking,” said Puigdemont.

Puigdemont demanded the withdrawal of the National Police and Civil Guard from the territory of Catalonia, and said that his government will be taking steps to carry out their mandate for independence in the next few days, following the victory of the ‘yes’ vote.