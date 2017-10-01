Pyongyang threatens ‘old psychopath’ Trump with turning ‘America into a sea of flames’

The Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee (KAPPC) has described US president Donald Trump as an “old psychopath of America,” warning in a statement that Trump’s “reckless behavior” towards Pyongyang will only precipitate the “doomsday of the US.”

“We once again warn the old psychopath of America against his hysteria. His brandishing of the ‘sanctions’ club and muscle-flexing with tiger-moth-like bombers before the fire-ready revolutionary forces of the DPRK (North Korea) is just a suicidal act of inviting a nuclear disaster that will reduce America into a sea of flames,” a statement carried by the official KCNA news said.

“The more reckless behavior of Trump ignorant of himself and the rival will only harden the retaliatory will of the army and people of the DPRK (North Korea) against the US. It will precipitate the doomsday of the US. Trump should bear this in mind,” the statement, released on Sunday, noted.

Pyongyang’s statement is the latest salvo in a war of words between North Korea and the US.

Trump meanwhile has said earlier that Washington was prepared to strike North Korea if necessary with “devastating” consequences for the country.

“We are totally prepared for the second option, not a preferred option. But if we take that option, it will be devastating for North Korea. That is called the military option. If we have to take it, we will,” Trump said during a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Washington.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the White House has run out of patience with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. To add fuel to the fire, the US president called the North Korean leader “rocket man” and a “madman,” while Kim Jong-un branded Trump a

Trump’s insults against Kim Jong-un make “our rocket’s visit to the entire US mainland inevitable,” North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told the UN General Assembly earlier this month.

Not only will the insults from Washington fail to shake Pyongyang’s resolve to pursue its nuclear and missile programs, but the UN-imposed sanctions will also fail, Ri warned.

“It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the DPRK (North Korea) would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces,” the foreign minister said.

Last week North Korea’s state media released a doctored video worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster, in which a North Korean missile "destroys" US B-1B and F-35 jets, while a submarine targets America’s state-of-the-art carrier USS ‘Carl Vinson’.

The video, released by DPRK Today, also featured US President Donald Trump, seen speaking at the celebration of the US Air Force’s 70th Anniversary at Joint Base Andrews, portrayed as “a mad man,” South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Up to five million young people have volunteered to join or re-enlist in the North Korean military to fight Washington, KCNA state news agency reported on Thursday. It said the volunteers want to send “millions” of nuclear bombs to wipe out the US. Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to “tame” US President Donald Trump “with fire.”

The volunteers said: “Let's send 5 million nuclear bombs to blow the evil empire [apparently the US] from Earth without a trace!” KCNA reported.