Spanish nationalist protesters give Nazi salute during rally against Catalonian independence (VIDEO)

Spanish nationalists protesting the upcoming Catalan referendum have given Nazi salutes during a rally in Spain's capital.

Some 100 nationalists took to the streets of Madrid Saturday, protesting the Catalan referendum scheduled for October 1, as well demanding the release of a group of their fellow far-right activists from a previous protest.

Some of the protesters have been openly demonstrating the notorious Nazi salute, while demanding that Spain remain a united state.

"They [Catalan independence supporters] want to destroy a millenary nation, and the important thing is the answer of the Spanish people,” one of the protesters told Ruptly.