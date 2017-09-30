5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan province - USGS
An earthquake measuring 5.5 in magnitude occurred 78 kilometres (48 miles) west of the Chinese city of Guanyuang in Sichuan province on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, adding that the depth was 10 km (6 miles).

Although there were no immediate reports of damage, people living close to the epicenter said on Chinese social media that they felt shaking, Reuters reports.

