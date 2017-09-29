Soldier shoots dead 2 fellow troops & officer during drill in Russia, still at large

A Russian soldier has opened fire at fellow troops during target practice in Russia’s Far East, killing three people, including an officer. One more soldier was injured.

Local authorities reported an emergency situation at one of the military units in the city of Belogorsk, Amur Region, on Friday.

“At the firing range, a soldier shot dead two fellow troops and an officer. Another soldier was injured. He’s now in the hospital,” they said in a statement.

The shooter fled the crime scene and is currently at large, after having stolen a machine gun with several ammunition cartridges, the administration said.

Security at schools, hospitals, administrative buildings and other key facilities in the area has been boosted.

The authorities urged the populace to alert police if they “come across a suspicious armed person in military uniform.”

The identity of the shooter hasn’t been disclosed.