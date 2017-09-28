‘De-facto conditions’ to end war in Syria in place ‘joint success with Turkey’ – Putin

Vladimir Putin has termed the progress in the peaceful solution of the Syrian crisis ‘a joint success’ between Moscow and Ankara after talks with the Turkish leader. He said the agreements created "conditions" to end the bloodshed in the war-torn state.

Read more

The de-escalation zones “have de-facto created the necessary conditions for the end of the fratricidal war in Syria and the final defeat of terrorists as well as for the Syrian people’s return to normal life,” Putin said at the news conference.

He added that it was an “issue of crucial significance” not only for the Syrian people and the Middle East, but also for the whole world as it created the necessary climate for Syrian refugees to return home.

Erdogan also positively assessed the Syrian peace process by saying he is “happy” with the progress made at the talks in Astana. He added that these negotiations “strengthen peace.”

He said further that the Astana process guarantors, including Turkey and Russia, should now “focus even more on confidence building measures.”

Erdogan added that Moscow and Ankara are “committed to the political solution of the Syrian crisis.”

Speaking on bilateral relations, the two leaders pledged to further remove various barriers impeding trade and investment.

Putin particularly said that successful cooperation between the relevant ministries has already enabled them to lift all restrictions on Turkish agricultural goods for the Russian market. He said Turkey’s agricultural exports to Russia increased by more than 58 percent over the first half of 2017 as a result of this shift in policy.

Erdogan said Moscow and Ankara have set a target of reaching 100 billion dollars in bilateral trade.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW