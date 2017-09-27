5 warlords responsible for attack on Russian military police in September killed in Syria

Five prominent Al-Nusra Front field commanders, who led an attack on Russian military police officers in Hama province earlier in September, have been killed in an airstrike in Idlib province in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The airstrike targeted the commanders of Tahrir al-Sham, a group that was formed after the collapse of Al-Nusra Front terrorist organization, near the city of Idlib, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Also, 32 militants were killed in the strike.

The attack on the Russian military police took place in Hama province, 80km from Idlib, on September 18, Konashenkov said.

“Special measures to find and destroy all the militants involved in the attack on Russian troops in Syria continue,” he said.

Among the commanders killed in Idlib are a “finance emir,” a chief of Idlib’s southern sector, an adviser to the ‘war minister,’ a Sharia judge, and an aide of a spiritual leader.

The airstrike also destroyed a nearby “ammunition and explosives depot and six SUVs with large-caliber weapons,” Konashenkov added.