Multiple earthquakes hit southern Mexico coast - Mexican SMN, USGS

Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca registered at least four earthquakes in the early hours of Saturday morning, ranging between magnitudes of 4.1 and 5.8 on the Richter scale.

A total of three earthquakes off the coast of Paredon were recorded by the USGS, at depths ranging from 74.2km to 10km.

The most recent quake was a 5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 74.2km at 10:38 GMT.

Mexico's National Seismological Service has recorded a total of four earthquakes in as many hours in the Gulf of Tehuantepec off the coast of states Chiapas and Oaxaca.

The country is still reeling from a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake which wreaked havoc on the capital Mexico City as well as several other cities in the center of the country on Tuesday.

Over 220 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the tremor, and though rescue operations are still ongoing there is little hope of pulling survivors from the rubble at this stage.

Mexico lies at the meeting point of three major tectonic plates, and it is therefore prone to multiple earthquakes within a short time, as have occurred in recent weeks.

