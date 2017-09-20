StopMorganLie: Twitterati disappointed in Freeman after his ‘War with Russia’ video

“Brainwashing” and “propaganda machine” – that gives just a flavor of the Twitter reactions to Morgan Freeman’s anti-Russian video. To be charitable, the video does not seem to have had the desired effect on social media: some users have gone as far as saying they have lost respect for the Hollywood star.

Freeman’s comments, leveled at “Russia's continuing attacks on our [US] democracy” have created quite a stir on Twitter. People said that the ‘democracy’ statement is pure hypocrisy, as the US has been at war with and interfering in the affairs of many other states, such as Libya, Ukraine and Iraq.

Wtf! US has 900+ mil bases in 153 countries, has overthrown govts & meddled in foreign elections, always at war. This is pure hypocrisy. — Tim McDonnell (@Tim_McDonnell) 19 сентября 2017 г.

"For 241 years - that's including the years before the abolition of slavery - our democracy has been a shining example to the world" https://t.co/9DUjsqah92 — Barbara McKenzie (@BarbaraMcK42) 20 сентября 2017 г.

What would say Martin Luther King if he knew about that in 2017, democracy in the USA already 240 years #StopMorganLie — Коренной Москаль (@iz_moskvi) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Indians remember democracy, Hiroshima and Nagasaki remember, Iraq, Libya, Yugoslavia. And are you proud of this democracy?#StopMorganLiepic.twitter.com/3lJb5qPRVx — Елена. (@ElenaOxara2) 20 сентября 2017 г.

This is the moment I lose all respect for Morgan Freeman! This is simple and straightforward brainwashing. Just shocking! — RajNOT Singh (@sisodiashivam) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Morgan Freeman just lost my respect for this propaganda, just be an actor we all love — Stefan S. Karic (@Stefan_Karic) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Shame on you morgan freeman. You lost your respect. — Muhammad Hassan Jan (@hassanjan01) 20 сентября 2017 г.

I didn't think Morgan Freeman was going to work on the propaganda. My respect for him fell below the bottom. When I'm bored with this. — Александр (@OnlineVzlet) 20 сентября 2017 г.

So surprised at Freeman ! Lost a lot of respect for him with this ridiculous outburst . — WAKE UP (@StephenWalter13) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Really disappointed in you, Morgan Freeman. The great respect I had for you has just been destroyed by you fronting this distorted rubbish. — Jeffrey Bowles (@BowlesArt) 20 сентября 2017 г.

I lost all respect I had for Morgan Freeman. He's just another out of touch phony Hollywood Neoliberal. — FM Hari Sheldon🌹 (@FMHariSeldon) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Morgan Freeman destroyed all respect I had for him. USA started its wars on the East and Russia is the agressor? No, seriously? — Victoria Mortis (@VictoriaMortis) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Freeman, speaking for the non-profit 'Committee to Investigate Russia' (CIR), is not an actor but a “mouthpiece of the anti-Russian war machine,” one comment said.

Say hello to Morgan Freeman everyone. Not the actor but the new mouthpiece of the neocons' anti-Russian war machine. https://t.co/jvxQYhydUP — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) 20 сентября 2017 г.

In the video which sparked the outcry, the 80-year-old actor and producer accused Vladimir Putin of “spreading propaganda and false information” to target the US. However, people on social media said that Freeman’s video is itself ‘shameful’ propaganda.

I like Morgan Freeman..But come on now.. Really? Didn't think I'd see him as a propaganda machine.. @MylesArtLtdhttps://t.co/O8RuQXnfAb — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) 20 сентября 2017 г.

This is blatant war propaganda. — Michael MacGowan (@MichaelKBlack9) 19 сентября 2017 г.

A shameful, shameful piece of propaganda devoid of any factual basis. Lost a lot of respect for this man. — DM (@D_M888) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Morgan Freeman explaining how immense Russia's involvement & attack in our election is amazing, concise & thorough.🙌https://t.co/SjKDK6buRP — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Freeman’s accusations about the Russian government are merely “baseless claims”, people said on Twitter. In his two-minute speech, Freeman accuses Putin of using cyber warfare to "attack democracies around the world” and meddle in the US presidential election.

These were all baseless claims. Show us some evidence. You just want to start WW3 — Luke Anderson (@LMAnderson0) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Morgan Freeman says "we are at war" with Russia.



This is ghastly, dangerous rhetoric based on nothing more than baseless hysteria. https://t.co/ZsJFbff8vM — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Others wonder how much Freeman was paid for “selling his soul” and making such nakedly “Russophobic” remarks.

Who's paying you Morgan? — Rise of the Proles (@RiseOfTheProles) 19 сентября 2017 г.

Morgan Freeman, how much have you been paid for a russophobic one-reeler? How much does it cost to sell a soul? #StopMorganLie#StopUSALie! — Serg (@Serg_Iceberg) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Hashtag #StopMorganLie has been trending on Twitter ever since.

#StopMorganLie Americans like zombies.Such actors as Morgan help americans to degradize. — Ирина Андреева (@lite_irina) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Yet there were those who praised Freeman’s efforts and calls on Congress and the intelligence community to "use every resource available to conduct a thorough investigation” on Russia’s supposed interfering in the US election.

.....Morgan Freeman for President! — tad hryniewicz (@tadhryniewicz) 19 сентября 2017 г.