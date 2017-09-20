Morgan Freeman’s ‘War with Russia’ video shouldn’t be taken seriously – Kremlin

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman’s two-minute video he filmed for the non-profit 'Committee to Investigate Russia' (CIR), claiming that Moscow meddled in the US election, can hardly be taken seriously, the Kremlin said.

"Many creative people easily become victims of emotional overload while not possessing credible information about the true state of things,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding such cases are manifestations of a “follow-up to McCarthyism.”

“This eventually fades away,” the spokesman continued.

Peskov urged people not to take such statements seriously, as they “are not based on real facts and are purely emotional.”

