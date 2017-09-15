Putin to attend Zapad 2017 drills – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to attend the joint Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad’ 2017 military drills which have recently started, the Kremlin has confirmed.

“On Monday the president will attend the Zapad 2017 strategic exercise. It will be in the Leningrad region; we will inform [you] about the details,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

Peskov stressed that Putin’s trip is unrelated to western concerns about the drills. In the run-up to the manoeuvres, which kicked off on Thursday, some western officials and media speculated on the numbers of troops and the purpose of Zapad 2017, disregarding the official data provided by Russia and Belarus.

“It is standard practice. It is the largest exercise. As commander-in-chief, Putin always attends one of its stages,” Peskov said.