Tillerson calls Lavrov to discuss Russia-US cooperation on Syria
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.
"The foreign policy leaders discussed prospects for further cooperation in resolving the Syrian conflict with an emphasis on the sustainable functioning of de-escalation zones," the statement said.
The initiative for the call came from the US side.
MORE TO FOLLOW
READ MORE: Losing in Syria, the US will target Russia more than ever