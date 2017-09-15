Tillerson calls Lavrov to discuss Russia-US cooperation on Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

"The foreign policy leaders discussed prospects for further cooperation in resolving the Syrian conflict with an emphasis on the sustainable functioning of de-escalation zones," the statement said.

The initiative for the call came from the US side.

