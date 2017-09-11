30k people are watching this fake #Irma livestream on Facebook (VIDEO)

More than 30,000 people are watching a fake livestream of ‘the face’ of Hurricane Irma on Facebook.

The footage is, in fact, a looped GIF of a video that emerged in 2011, but is being broadcast by EBUZZ on the social media site as a livestream.

The original video was posted on YouTube by Denis Farmer six years ago before a storm in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada.

The ‘face’ in the cloud appears after more than a minute of the almost-three-minute-long video. The clip went viral at the time, gaining media coverage from several outlets including the Weather Channel, CBS News and the Huffington Post. Farmer was described as an ‘amatuer cameraman’ by media.

The EBUZZ stream started three hours ago, at the time of writing, and has already gone viral, accumulating more than 3.7 million views, 112,000 shares and 55,000 interactions.

The footage received mixed reaction from its large audience. Some commenters are debunking the eerie GIF; “I saw this video long before Irma,” one poster wrote while another added, “Gullible isn’t in the dictionary.”

However, others are taking the scene at face value. “Well it is fb live so it would have to be current,” one person wrote.

“This gave me goosebumps all over. Looks like the DEVIL,” another said.

RT has contacted Facebook for comment on the broadcast. No contact details are listed for EBUZZ on its website or social media accounts.