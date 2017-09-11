Foreign troops, civilians injured in suicide bomber attack on NATO convoy in Afghanistan

An attacker drove an explosives-laden vehicle towards a NATO convoy in Afghanistan on Monday. Several foreign troops and civilians were wounded in the incident in the Parwan Province, according to a NATO statement.

The injured soldiers were taken to the nearby Bagram Air Field, the Resolute Support Mission statement said, adding that neither of the injuries was life-threatening. The Afghan civilians were evacuated to a local hospital.

A small number of RS service members & Afghan civilians were wounded today when a suicide attacker targeted their convoy. pic.twitter.com/620dmDbVQE — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) September 11, 2017

Reuters cited District Governor Abdul Shukor Qodossi as saying that three civilians were hurt in the attack. The official would not provide details about their condition.

A statement from Taliban militants claimed that the attack killed 13 American troops and left 11 injured. It also destroyed three armored vehicles, it said.