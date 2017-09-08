Tsunami warning as 8.1 quake strikes off south-western Mexico coast (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The death toll in the 8.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico on Friday continues to rise, local authorities report. Three people were killed in the state of Chiapas, while two children died in neighboring Tabasco state.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), 123 km (76 miles) southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, not far from the Guatemalan border.

The US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves are likely to follow in eight neighboring countries, including Ecuador, Nicaragua, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.

Mexican authorities say this was the strongest earthquake in the country since the 1985 quake that killed thousands of people in Mexico City and caused serious damage.

The PTWC issued an updated situation report, saying that “Tsunami waves reaching more than 3 meters above the tide level are possible along some coasts of Mexico,” and waves reaching up to one meter are expected to hit the coastlines of adjacent countries.

“Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities,” the organization said.

Photos have emerged online showing the impact of the earthquake in Chiapas, including damage to buildings, roads, and local infrastructure.

People in Mexico City flocked to the streets after the quake struck, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Tremors in Mexico City caused the Angel of Independence historical landmark to swing for several minutes.

An eyewitness uploaded dazzling footage of earthquake lights that appeared in the skies over Mexico City shortly after the quake.

A shopping mall in the Mexican capital nearly collapsed following the tremors.

The shockwaves also affected Chiapas International Airport.

