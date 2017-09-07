‘US is brigand pursuing vile goal of war’ – N. Korean minister
US actions against Pyongyang reveal its true goal of igniting war in the region, a North Korean official claims, adding that its recently-tested “hydrogen bomb” and missiles would help to protect peace, fending off aggression “at any place on the Earth.”
“The aggressive statements of [US President Donald] Trump, ‘fire and fury,’ the ongoing US hysterical scheming against our republic clearly indicate that the US is an insolent brigand, disregarding the will of the international community, the establishment of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and pursuing the only vile goal – war,” Minister of Foreign Economic Relations Kim Young-jae told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.
MORE TO FOLLOW