Flash flood in Russia carries away child in stroller, prompting desperate chase (VIDEO)

A dramatic video showing people trying and failing to stop a torrent of water from carrying away a baby stroller while a bulldozer tries to shield them emerged from Ufa, Russia, which was hit on Monday by a powerful flash flood.

The capital of the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan, which is between the Volga River and the Ural Mountains, was overwhelmed by two hours of heavy rain with occasional hail, which dumped twice as much precipitation as the city usually has in the entire month of September.

Footage from Ufa showed dramatic scenes from the flooded streets as cars were slowly trying to navigate through the deep and occasionally starting to float.

One such video shows two people trying to drag a baby stroller from the streets as a powerful flow of water threatens to carry it away. They eventually fail and start chasing the overturned stroller down the street as a bulldozer drives in front of the stream, helping the people to rescue the child, which was recovered safely.

Local authorities said 1,500 rescuers were deployed in response to disaster. The flooding affected some of the city buildings, disrupted railway operations and caused massive traffic jams in most affected areas.