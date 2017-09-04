French Consulate in Israel gets suspicious envelope; staff complain of burning eyes – reports
The French Consulate in the Israeli city of Haifa has received a suspicious envelope, Israeli website Ynetnews reported, adding that staff at the consulate complained of burning eyes after the envelope was delivered to the building.
The envelope was reportedly sent from France, and it contained teabags and goji berry seeds, according to the news website.
The Fire Department arrived at the scene to examine the suspicious envelope and the consulate area was cordoned off.
#BREAKING: envelope sent to the French consulate in Haifa #Israel was filled with a substance who caused burning in the eyes if employess pic.twitter.com/OdXf4nSmNS— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 4, 2017